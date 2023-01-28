Mercyhurst beats Bentley Falcons in a close matchup

A single goal decided a close game as Mercyhurst won 4-3 at home against the Bentley Falcons on Friday.

Mercyhurst's Paul Maust scored the game-winning goal.

The Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Seth Bernard-Docker . Nicholas Niemo assisted.

The Lakers tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Kyler Head scored, assisted by Eric Esposito .

The Lakers' Tommy Bannister took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Paul Maust.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Lakers led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. CST.