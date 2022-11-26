Mercyhurst beats Air Force and continues winning run

The game between Mercyhurst and Air Force on Saturday finished 4-2. The result means Mercyhurst has four straight wins.

The Lakers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Gueorgui Feduolov. Marko Reifenberger assisted.

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Steven Agriogianis beat the goalie, assisted by Kyler Head and Eric Esposito.

The Falcons narrowed the gap to 2-1 two minutes into the period when Nate Horn scored, assisted by Brandon Koch and Luke Rowe.

Late, the Lakers' Marko Reifenberger scored a goal, assisted by Jake Beaune and Jonathan Bendorf, making the score 3-1.

Garrett Dahm increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Joseph Maziarz.

Luke Rowe narrowed the gap to 4-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Ty Pochipiniski and Austin Schwartz.

Next up:

The Lakers hosts Army on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Falcons will face Holy Cross at home on Friday at 8:05 p.m. CST.