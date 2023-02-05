Mcdonald's two goals net American International victory over Sacred Heart

American International bested the hosting Sacred Heart on Saturday, ending 4-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Julius Janhonen . Jordan Biro and Brian Kramer assisted.

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Brett Rylance scored, assisted by Austen Long and Brett Callahan .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Casey Mcdonald late in the first period, assisted by John Lundy and Timofei Khokhlachev .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Yellowjackets.

Next up:

The Yellowjackets plays against Bentley on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Pioneers will face Army on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CST.