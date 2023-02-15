Mastrodonato's two goals net Canisius victory over Air Force
Canisius defeated hosting Air Force on Tuesday, ending 4-1.
The Falcons took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nate Horn . Clayton Cosentino and Willie Reim assisted.
The Golden Griffins tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Randy Hernandez found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Lyons and Grant Loven .
The Golden Griffins took the lead two minutes into the period when Keaton Mastrodonato scored, assisted by Jackson Decker .
Grant Loven increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Cody Schiavon and Randy Hernandez.
Keaton Mastrodonato increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later.
Coming up:
The Falcons plays AIC away on Friday at 8:05 p.m. CST. The Golden Griffins will face Sacred Heart at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.