Mastrodonato's two goals net Canisius victory over Air Force

Canisius defeated hosting Air Force on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The Falcons took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nate Horn . Clayton Cosentino and Willie Reim assisted.

The Golden Griffins tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Randy Hernandez found the back of the net, assisted by Jack Lyons and Grant Loven .

The Golden Griffins took the lead two minutes into the period when Keaton Mastrodonato scored, assisted by Jackson Decker .

Grant Loven increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period, assisted by Cody Schiavon and Randy Hernandez.

Keaton Mastrodonato increased the lead to 4-1 one minute later.

Coming up:

The Falcons plays AIC away on Friday at 8:05 p.m. CST. The Golden Griffins will face Sacred Heart at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.