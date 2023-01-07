Massachusetts-Lowell wins 4-2 on the road against American International

Massachusetts-Lowell won on the road on Saturday, handing American International a defeat 4-2.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Yellowjackets took the lead when Blake Bennett scored the first goal.

Seven minutes into the period, Nick Rhéaume scored a goal, assisted by Mitchell Becker , making the score 1-1.

The River Hawks made it 2-1 halfway through when Ben Meehan scored, assisted by Zach Kaiser and Carl Berglund .

The River Hawks made it 3-1 with a goal from Owen Fowler .

Marek Korencik increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period.

Jordan Biro narrowed the gap to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Blake Bennett and Brian Kramer .

Next up:

The Yellowjackets plays Vermont away on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST. The River Hawks will face Maine at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.