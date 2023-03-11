Liam McLinskey was the hero as Holy Cross beats RIT
Holy Cross won on the road against RIT. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in overtime. <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/445714/liam-mclinskey">Liam McLinskey</a> scored the goal and delivered the win for Holy Cross.
Holy Cross won on the road against RIT. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in overtime. Liam McLinskey scored the goal and delivered the win for Holy Cross.
Holy Cross' Liam McLinskey scored the game-winning goal.
In overtime it took 8:01 before the Crusaders made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Liam McLinskey, assisted by Nick Hale .
Next up:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST.