Liam McLinskey was the hero as Holy Cross beats RIT

Holy Cross won on the road against RIT. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in overtime. Liam McLinskey scored the goal and delivered the win for Holy Cross.

In overtime it took 8:01 before the Crusaders made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Liam McLinskey, assisted by Nick Hale .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST.