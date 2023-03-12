Kouznetsov strikes twice as Canisius beats Niagara

Canisius defeated visiting Niagara 5-1 on Saturday.

The Golden Griffins took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Brenden Datema . Stefano Bottini assisted.

The Golden Griffins increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Max Kouznetsov scored, assisted by Simon Gravel and Ryan Miotto .

Jackson Decker scored in the second period, assisted by Markus Boguslavsky .

The Purple Eagles made it 3-1 with a goal from Olivier Gauthier .

Nick Bowman increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Grant Loven and Daniel DiGrande .

Max Kouznetsov increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Ryan Miotto and Keaton Mastrodonato .

Coming up:

The teams play again on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. CST.