Kolby Amici part of a new era of Bentley hockey recruits

WALTHAM, Mass. — Bentley University's men's hockey team will have a new look this upcoming season.

After previous bench boss Ryan Soderquist resigned after 21 years with the team following the 2022-23 season when the Falcons finished 11-21-2 overall and second to last in Atlantic Hockey, the squad will play under new head coach Andy Jones

A new coach at the helm means a new era of recruits will start to funnel into the Falcons program over the next few seasons. One of the first commits in the Jones era is 20-year-old forward Kolby Amici, who will be heading to campus this fall after two years in the North American Hockey League.

Amici is originally from Orchard Park, New York, a suburb of Buffalo. He doesn't necessarily come from a hockey family, and neither of parents played the sport, but he first started skating around the age of two and it seemed to be a natural fit. He is the oldest child in his family with a younger sister and a younger brother.

As he got older, he suited up for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres in middle school and eventually made the decision that prep hockey would be the best route for his development, so he enrolled at the Nichols School, a college preparatory school in Buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My four years there were awesome, I made the prep team there as a sophomore," Amici told The Rink Live. "Those four years really helped my development and my hockey career for sure. We had a rink on campus, so after practice or before school we could always go out and try to get better."

The Nichols Hockey team Twitter account described Amici as a "one of a kind leader and one of the most committed players to walk through the Nichols Hockey Program" in a tweet posted on July 14, 2023.

The 5-foot-9 forward was a solid player for Nichols and had his best season there as a senior where he netted 15 goals and 13 assists over 36 contests for the Prep team. He also served as an alternate captain his senior year. His hard work that season caught the eyes of junior hockey teams and he ended up signing a tender with the Jamestown Rebels of the North American Hockey League.

Kolby Amici celebrates after scoring a goal for the El Paso Rhinos of the NAHL. Contributed / El Paso Rhinos

In his first season in the NAHL, Amici posted 19 points over a full season of 54 games, which was top-10 on the roster in points scored that year.

"I thought it was really eye-opening," he said about his first year of junior hockey. "My first few months were, I wouldn't say tough because I was in the lineup, but it was mentally tough just going from high school to juniors, and I would describe juniors as more of a job. So, the mental part of the game took a little while, but once I got that down I really loved it and I had a great time that year."

Things changed after that season though, and the Jamestown Rebels actually ended up being sold and subsequently relocated and renamed as the Philadelphia Rebels. Amici decided that he wanted to follow his head coach from Jamestown, Joe Coombs, to the El Paso Rhinos, since he was going to take over the head coaching job there. His rights were eventually traded over the offseason to the Texas based team.

This past season in 2022-23, Amici then started the season in El Paso and posted 17 points in 37 games for the Rhinos, which made him the leading scorer on the team at the time. El Paso struggled as a team though and were second to last in the NAHL South Division, so the New York native made the tough decision to request a trade and try his luck elsewhere.

Kolby Amici carries the puck in a game for the El Paso Rhinos of the NAHL. Contributed / El Paso Rhinos

"In February, I talked with my coach, and we had a really good relationship where I could go talk to him about stuff and open up, and I ended up asking for a trade," he said. "He ended up sending me to Minot which was definitely the best place I could have went to, because that coach had interest in me the year before."

ADVERTISEMENT

Going from Texas to North Dakota in early February isn't the easiest thing to do though, considering El Paso still has 70 degree temperatures outside while Minot is facing brutal cold of about 20-below zero (without wind chill).

"In El Paso, every Tuesday or Wednesday me and my teammates would go golfing, and I think I only had maybe four or five pairs of sweatpants there," Amici said about enjoying the nice weather in Texas prior to his trade. "When I found out I was going to Minot, I looked at the weather and it was like negative-40 for the first week and half when I got there, so I told my mom that I needed her to send me some winter clothes because I only had sweatshirts and sweatpants and no winter jacket or anything."

Amici's trade to the Minotauros worked out well though, and he had a solid finish to his season. He earned five goals and seven assists over 20 games for Minot. Despite the positive finish to his junior hockey career, the New York native was still uncommitted to a Division I program at the end of 2022-23.

"It was definitely getting tough towards the end of the year, just because you see some kids commit and you know you don't have much time left," he said about the recruiting process. "But I mean, I really felt that I was going to go somewhere because of the way I played and my coach told me to not worry about it too much because I had all summer to find something. So I just believed in what he said and I'm thankful to him and my advisor and past coaches who helped me get to this point."

With patience, dedication, and hard work, Amici's Division I offer finally came, and he committed to Bentley on July 14.

"I am proud and honored to announce my commitment to play Division I hockey at Bentley University. I would like to thank my coaches, friends, and eveyrone who has helped me along the way. Most importantly I'd like to thank my family for helping my dreams come true," Amici posted on his Instagram page.

Kolby Amici of the Minot Minotauros Contributed / Paige Schultz

The New York native is excited to compete for the Falcons and is currently planning on studying business or finance at the University, which is located in Waltham, Massachusetts. It'll be a good location for him to study at too since the school is only about a six or seven hour drive away from home and his family may be able to come watch some of his games in person.

"The new coach [Andy Jones] was at UMass-Lowell before, and he did have some interest in me previously, so that helps too just knowing that he knows who I am and he's watched me before, so that made the decision easier," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amici hasn't visited campus yet, but he'll be headed to the University in just a couple of weeks to join the team for the upcoming 2023-24 season. The 5-foot-9 forward is a skater who brings a lot of speed and energy to his game, and even though he's not the biggest guy out on the ice, he is quite a physical player who's not afraid to use his body. He is excited to be playing for a new era of the Falcons program and wants to help propel Bentley as far as possible with hopes of winning a national championship someday.

"Bentley is getting a high energy, high work rate player, who will find a way to make an impact one way or another. They are also adding a genuine and positive person to campus," said Minot head coach Cody Campbell on the NAHL's website. "Kolby is extremely deserving of this opportunity. He had a fantastic junior career and was a huge part of our late season success. He will fit in seamlessly to the academic community and the team culture that Andy Jones will establish at Bentley."

When he's not playing hockey, you can likely find Amici playing men's league lacrosse or hanging out with his friends and family.