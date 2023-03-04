Jeffery scores 2 in RIT's win over Mercyhurst
RIT bested visiting Mercyhurst 5-3 on Friday.
The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Matt Kellenberger . Cody Laskosky and Carter Wilkie assisted.
The Lakers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Carson Briere found the back of the net, assisted by Adrien Bisson and Rylee St. Onge .
The Lakers took the lead, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Eric Esposito beat the goalie, assisted by Cade Townend .
The Tigers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Adam Jeffery netted one, assisted by Andrew Petrucci .
Jonathan Bendorf took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Gueorgui Feduolov and Dalton Hunter .
Dimitri Mikrogiannakis tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Nicholson and Elijah Gonsalves .
The Tigers took the lead with 01.35 remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Jeffery, assisted by Caleb Moretz .
The Tigers increased the lead to 5-3 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Grady Hobbs , assisted by Tyler Mahan and Dimitri Mikrogiannakis.
Next games:
The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.