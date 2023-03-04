Jeffery scores 2 in RIT's win over Mercyhurst

RIT bested visiting Mercyhurst 5-3 on Friday.

The Tigers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Matt Kellenberger . Cody Laskosky and Carter Wilkie assisted.

The Lakers tied the score 1-1 within the first minute when Carson Briere found the back of the net, assisted by Adrien Bisson and Rylee St. Onge .

The Lakers took the lead, after only 12 seconds into the third period when Eric Esposito beat the goalie, assisted by Cade Townend .

The Tigers tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Adam Jeffery netted one, assisted by Andrew Petrucci .

ADVERTISEMENT

Jonathan Bendorf took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Gueorgui Feduolov and Dalton Hunter .

Dimitri Mikrogiannakis tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Nicholson and Elijah Gonsalves .

The Tigers took the lead with 01.35 remaining of the third after a goal from Adam Jeffery, assisted by Caleb Moretz .

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-3 with 13 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Grady Hobbs , assisted by Tyler Mahan and Dimitri Mikrogiannakis.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.