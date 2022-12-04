Holy Cross wins on the road against Air Force

Holy Cross won when it visited Air Force on Friday. The final score was 4-1.

The Crusaders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Ghirardosi . Alex Peterson and Matt Guerra assisted.

Jack Ricketts increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Alec Cicero and Matt Shatsky.

Will Gavin narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Brandon Koch and Nate Horn .

The Crusaders increased the lead to 3-1 with 49 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Lucas Thorne , assisted by John Gelatt .

The Crusaders increased the lead to 4-1 with 21 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Matt Guerra, assisted by Liam McLinskey and Lucas Thorne.

The Falcons were called for three penalties, while the Crusaders received nine penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST.