Holy Cross wins at home against Air Force

Holy Cross won the home game against Air Force 4-1 on Sunday.

The hosting Crusaders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Matt Guerra scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Alex Peterson and Nick Hale .

The Crusaders' Liam McLinskey increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Nick Hale and Tyler Ghirardosi .

Grayson Constable scored early in the second period, assisted by Nick Hale.

Devin Phillips increased the lead to 4-0 late in the third period, assisted by Matt Shatsky and Mack Oliphant .

The Falcons narrowed the gap to 4-1 with 28 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Will Gavin , assisted by Willie Reim .

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Crusaders hosting the Pioneers at 6 p.m. CST and the Falcons visiting the Purple Eagles at 8:05 p.m. CST.