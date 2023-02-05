Holy Cross wins against Bentley Falcons in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Bentley Falcons' home game against Holy Cross ran into overtime on Saturday. Holy Cross snatched the win with a final score of 3-2.

Holy Cross' Jack Ricketts scored the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lucas Thorne . Alec Cicero and Jack Ricketts assisted.

Arlo Merritt scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Matt Gosiewski and Hunter Toale .

Devin Phillips took the lead in the third period, assisted by Liam McLinskey and Nick Hale .

Stephen Castagna tied the game 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Josh Latta and Seth Bernard-Docker . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:56 before Jack Ricketts scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jack Robilotti .

Coming up:

The Crusaders plays against Army on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Falcons will face AIC on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST.