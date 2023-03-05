Holy Cross wins against American International in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Holy Cross on the road against American International in the game on Sunday. Holy Cross won in overtime 4-3.

Holy Cross' Liam McLinskey scored the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Liam McLinskey. Alex Peterson and Devin Phillips assisted.

The Yellowjackets' Brett Rylance tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Matt Rickard and Jordan Biro .

The Crusaders took the lead with a goal from Devin Phillips late in the first, assisted by Matt Shatsky and Alec Cicero .

ADVERTISEMENT

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

In overtime, it took 18:46 before Liam McLinskey scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Alex Peterson.