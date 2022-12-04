Holy Cross in strong shape as it beat Air Force
Holy Cross' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played Air Force on the road on Saturday, it secured yet another victory. The final result was 2-1, meaning that Holy Cross now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.
The Crusaders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Alec Cicero . Tyler Ghirardosi and Matt Guerra assisted.
The Crusaders' Tyler Ghirardosi increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Alex Peterson and Jack Ricketts .
Austin Schwartz scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Nate Horn .
Next up:
The Falcons travels to Holy Cross on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Crusaders will face Clarkson on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.