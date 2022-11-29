Holy Cross has ended its losing streak after 2-3 vs. New Hampshire
The game between New Hampshire and hosting Holy Cross finished 3-2 after an overtime drama. Holy Cross' victory puts an end to a five-game losing streak.
Holy Cross' Nick Hale scored the game-winning goal.
The Crusaders first took the lead early in the second period, with a goal from Joe Solimine, assisted by Jake Higgins and Grayson Constable.
Late, the Wildcats' Cy LeClerc scored a goal, assisted by Kalle Eriksson and Colton Huard, making the score 1-1.
Harrison Blaisdell took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Connor Sweeney and Alex Gagne.
Jack Ricketts tied the game 2-2 only seconds later, assisted by Liam McLinskey and Alex Peterson. With this tie the game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 33 seconds before Nick Hale scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Jack Ricketts.
On Friday, the Crusaders will host the Falcons at 8:05 p.m. CST and the Wildcats will play against the Terriers at 6 p.m. CST.