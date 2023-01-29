Holy Cross grabs extra point vs. RIT in overtime

Holy Cross and visiting RIT tied 3-3 in regulation on Saturday. Holy Cross beat RIT in overtime 4-3.

Holy Cross' Jack Ricketts scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers opened strong, right after the puck drop with Caleb Moretz scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Gianfranco Cassaro .

The Crusaders' Nick Hale tied it up 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Joe Solimine and Jack MacNab .

The Crusaders made it 2-1 with a minute left into the second period when Tyler Ghirardosi netted one, assisted by Bobby Young and Grayson Constable .

The Tigers tied the score 2-2, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Carter Wilkie found the back of the net, assisted by Kobe Walker .

Devin Phillips took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Jack Ricketts and Matt Shatsky.

Dimitri Mikrogiannakis tied the game 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Tyler Mahan and Caleb Moretz. The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Jack Ricketts scored the game-winner for the home team.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Crusaders hosting the Falcons at 6:05 p.m. CST and the Tigers visiting the Golden Griffins at 6 p.m. CST.