Holy Cross beats in overtime Niagara

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Holy Cross come away with the close win over Niagara at home on Thursday. The final score was 4-3.

Holy Cross' Nick Hale scored the game-winning goal.

The Crusaders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Mack Oliphant scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Alex Peterson .

The Crusaders' Nick Hale increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Matt Guerra .

The Purple Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Ryan Cox late in the first, assisted by Shane Ott .

The Crusaders scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Ryan Naumovski tied it up 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Carter Randklev and Casey Carreau . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 2:52 before Nick Hale scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Grayson Constable .

Next games:

The teams play again on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.