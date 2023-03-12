Sponsored By
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Holy Cross beat RIT

Holy Cross won its road game against RIT on Sunday, ending 5-1.

img_500267142_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM

