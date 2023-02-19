Great celebrations as RIT clinches the title despite defeat against Bentley Falcons

RIT players had every reason to celebrate despite losing 2-1 at home to the Bentley Falcons. The results in the other matches mean that RIT now has secured the title. Bentley is in 10th place in the league.

The first period was scoreless, and late into the second period, the Falcons took the lead when Cole Kodsi scored assisted by Stephen Castagna and Ethan Harrison .

Stephen Castagna increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Lucas Vanroboys and Seth Bernard-Docker .

Calvon Boots narrowed the gap to 2-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Gianfranco Cassaro and Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Falcons at 6:05 p.m. CST and the Falcons visiting the Black Knights at 6 p.m. CST.