Great celebration scenes as RIT secured the title with a win against Bentley Falcons

RIT had every reason to celebrate after a 4-0 win at home against the Bentley Falcons. The result means that RIT has sealed the title.

The hosting Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kobe Walker . Cody Laskosky and Carter Wilkie assisted.

Kobe Walker scored late into the second period, assisted by Carter Wilkie and Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

Cody Laskosky increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata.

In the end the 4-0 came from Kobe Walker who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Tyler Mahan and Aiden Hansen-Bukata, with a minute left in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

