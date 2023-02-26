Great celebration scenes as RIT secured the title with a win against Air Force

RIT had every reason to celebrate after a 5-2 win at home against Air Force. The result means that RIT has sealed the title.

The Falcons opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Andrew DeCarlo scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Willie Reim and Brandon Koch .

The Tigers' Colton Trumbla tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Dimitri Mikrogiannakis and Ryan Nicholson .

The Tigers took the lead early into the second period when Gianfranco Cassaro found the back of the net, assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Calvon Boots .

Austin Schwartz tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Holt Oliphant .

Ryan Nicholson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Tyler Mahan .

Tanner Andrew increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.50 remaining of the third after a goal from Tanner Andrew.

