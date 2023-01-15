Grady Hobbs was the hero as RIT beats Mercyhurst
The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Grady Hobbs. Caleb Moretz assisted.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Sun Devils at 8 p.m. CST and the Lakers visiting the Yellowjackets at 6:05 p.m. CST.