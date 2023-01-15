Grady Hobbs was the hero as RIT beats Mercyhurst

RIT won at home against Mercyhurst. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Grady Hobbs scored the goal and delivered the win for RIT.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Grady Hobbs. Caleb Moretz assisted.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Tigers hosting the Sun Devils at 8 p.m. CST and the Lakers visiting the Yellowjackets at 6:05 p.m. CST.