Despite trailing behind Niagara, Bentley Falcons win in the end

Home-team Niagara was in control in the first period and led 2-0. The Bentley Falcons, however, turned things around and won the game 6-3.

The Purple Eagles took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jason Pineo . Shane Ott and David Posma assisted.

The Purple Eagles increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Carter Randklev late in the first, assisted by Casey Carreau and Josef Mysak .

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Falcons led 4-3 going in to the third period.

Dylan Pitera increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Cole Kodsi and Lucas Vanroboys .

Danny Pearson increased the lead to 6-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Niemo and Matt Gosiewski .

The teams play again on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST.