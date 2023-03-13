Sponsored By
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Constable scores 2 in Holy Cross' win over RIT

img_500265537_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 12, 2023 07:06 PM

Holy Cross defeated hosting RIT 5-1 on Sunday.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jack Ricketts . Matt DeBoer and Mack Oliphant assisted.

The Crusaders increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Grayson Constable scored, assisted by Bobby Young and Jake Higgins .

Grady Hobbs scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Cody Laskosky and Matt Kellenberger .

Late, Grayson Constable scored a goal, assisted by Tyler Ghirardosi , making the score 3-1.

Alec Cicero increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Matt Guerra .

The Crusaders increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.39 remaining of the third after a goal from Liam McLinskey .

