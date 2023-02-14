Clayton Cosentino and Willie Reim clinch it for Air Force against Canisius
Air Force eked out a win against Canisius on Monday. The final score was 2-1.
Air Force's Clayton Cosentino scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Willie Reim . Luke Rowe and Brandon Koch assisted.
The Golden Griffins' Ryan Miotto tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and Brenden Datema .
Clayton Cosentino scored late into the second period, assisted by Luke Rowe and Willie Reim.
