Men's College | Atlantic Hockey

Clayton Cosentino and Willie Reim clinch it for Air Force against Canisius

Air Force eked out a win against Canisius on Monday. The final score was 2-1.

February 13, 2023 11:04 PM
Air Force's Clayton Cosentino scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Willie Reim . Luke Rowe and Brandon Koch assisted.

The Golden Griffins' Ryan Miotto tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and Brenden Datema .

Clayton Cosentino scored late into the second period, assisted by Luke Rowe and Willie Reim.

Next up:

The teams play again on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST.