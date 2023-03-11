Casey Carreau and Ryan Cox won the game for Niagara against Canisius

Road-team Niagara got a single-goal win Canisius. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

Niagara's Casey Carreau scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ryan Cox . Ryan Naumovski and Noah Carlin assisted.

The Golden Griffins tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when J.D. Pogue scored, assisted by Simon Gravel and Tyrell Buckley .

The Purple Eagles took the lead two minutes into the period when Casey Carreau found the back of the net, assisted by Glebs Prohorenkovs .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. CST.