Canisius wins against RIT in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, RIT's home game against Canisius ran into overtime on Friday. Canisius snatched the win with a final score of 2-1.

Canisius' Ryan Miotto scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Golden Griffins took the lead when David Melaragni scored the first goal assisted by Simon Gravel and Nick Bowman .

Late, the Tigers' Kobe Walker scored a goal, assisted by Carter Wilkie and Gianfranco Cassaro , making the score 1-1.

In overtime, it took 4:40 before Ryan Miotto scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and Jackson Decker .

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.