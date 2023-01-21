Canisius wins 5-1 on the road against Bentley Falcons

Canisius won on the road on Friday, handing the Bentley Falcons a defeat 5-1.

The Falcons opened strong, early in the game with Arlo Merritt scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Nicholas Niemo and Nick Bochen .

The Golden Griffins' J.D. Pogue tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Erik Urbank and Markus Boguslavsky .

The Golden Griffins' Lincoln Erne took the lead late into the first, assisted by Ryan Miotto and Max Kouznetsov.

Alton McDermott scored midway through the second period, assisted by J.D. Pogue and Lincoln Erne.

Ryan Miotto increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Daniel DiGrande and David Melaragni .

Daniel DiGrande increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.