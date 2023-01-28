Canisius victorious against Niagara

Canisius defeated Niagara 5-2 on Friday.

The Golden Griffins opened strong, right after the puck drop with Alton McDermott scoring in the first period, goal assisted by J.D. Pogue and Markus Boguslavsky .

The Purple Eagles' Carter Randklev tied the game in the first period, assisted by Shane Ott and Max Ruoho .

The Golden Griffins took the lead early into the second period when Daniel DiGrande scored, assisted by Erik Urbank and Jackson Decker .

Daniel DiGrande increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by David Melaragni and Max Kouznetsov.

Carter Randklev narrowed the gap to 3-2 one minute later, assisted by Glebs Prohorenkovs and Ryan Naumovski .

Randy Hernandez increased the lead to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Nick Bowman and Simon Gravel .

Alton McDermott increased the lead to 5-2 only seconds later, assisted by Markus Boguslavsky.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.