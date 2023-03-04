Canisius victorious against Army

Canisius defeated Army 5-2 on Friday.

The Golden Griffins took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nick Bowman . Max Kouznetsov assisted.

The Golden Griffins' Tyrell Buckley increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Randy Hernandez and J.D. Pogue .

Joey Baez scored late in the second period, assisted by Brett Abdelnour and John Keranen.

The Golden Griffins made it 3-1 with a goal from Randy Hernandez.

The Black Knights narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Thomas Farrell beat the goalie, assisted by John Driscoll and Michael Sacco.

Erik Urbank increased the lead to 4-2 seven minutes later.

The Golden Griffins increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.11 remaining of the third after a goal from Hudson Lambert , assisted by Lincoln Erne .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.