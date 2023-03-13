Sponsored By
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Canisius scores twice in the third to beat Niagara

Canisius defeated Niagara 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Canisius pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 12, 2023 11:50 PM

The visiting Purple Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Glebs Prohorenkovs . Albin Nilsson and Casey Carreau assisted.

The Golden Griffins tied the game 1-1 late in the first when Ryan Miotto scored, assisted by David Melaragni .

The Golden Griffins took the lead early in the second period when Ryan Miotto found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and David Melaragni.

The Purple Eagles made it 2-2 with a goal from Albin Nilsson.

J.D. Pogue took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Randy Hernandez and Grant Loven .

Simon Gravel increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and David Melaragni.

