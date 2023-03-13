Canisius pulls ahead in the third to defeat Niagara
Canisius was victorious at home against Niagara. After two periods, the teams were tied at 2, but Canisius pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-2.
The visiting Purple Eagles took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Glebs Prohorenkovs . Albin Nilsson and Casey Carreau assisted.
The Golden Griffins tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Ryan Miotto late into the first, assisted by David Melaragni .
The Golden Griffins took the lead early into the second period when Ryan Miotto netted one again, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and David Melaragni.
Purple Eagles' Albin Nilsson tallied a goal with a minute left, making the score 2-2. Ryan Naumovski and Casey Carreau assisted.
J.D. Pogue took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Randy Hernandez and Grant Loven .
Simon Gravel increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and David Melaragni.