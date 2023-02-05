Canisius grabs extra point vs. RIT in overtime

RIT and visiting Canisius tied 2-2 in regulation on Saturday. Canisius beat RIT in overtime 3-2.

Canisius' Ryan Miotto scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Calvon Boots scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

The Golden Griffins tied it up 1-1 in the first period when J.D. Pogue struck, assisted by David Melaragni and Ryan Miotto.

The Tigers took the lead late into the first period when Kobe Walker scored, assisted by Evan Miller and Gianfranco Cassaro .

David Melaragni scored late in the second period, assisted by Hudson Lambert and Ryan Miotto.

In overtime, it took 3:19 before Ryan Miotto scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by David Melaragni and Keaton Mastrodonato .

Next games:

The Tigers travels to Niagara on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Golden Griffins will face Mercyhurst on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.