Canisius got a shutout against Holy Cross

Canisius picked up a decisive road win against Holy Cross. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Golden Griffins took the lead when Erik Urbank scored assisted by Jackson Decker and David Melaragni .

The Golden Griffins made it 2-0 with a goal from Ryan Miotto .

The Golden Griffins made it 3-0 when Erik Urbank netted one, assisted by Grant Loven late in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.