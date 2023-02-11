Canisius gets the better of Mercyhurst

Canisius got away with a win on Friday in its road game against Mercyhurst. The game finished 4-3.

Canisius' Alton McDermott scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Golden Griffins took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Oliver Tarr . Simon Gravel and Randy Hernandez assisted.

The Golden Griffins increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Hudson Lambert late in the first, assisted by David Melaragni and Erik Urbank .

Keaton Mastrodonato scored early in the second period, assisted by Cody Schiavon and Ryan Miotto .

The Lakers narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Eric Esposito scored, assisted by Steven Agriogianis and Kyler Head .

The Lakers narrowed the gap again with a goal from Dustin Geregach , assisted by Keanan Stewart and Eric Esposito at 8:15 into the third period.

Dustin Geregach tied the game 3-3 three minutes later, assisted by Eric Esposito.

The Golden Griffins took the lead with seven seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Alton McDermott, assisted by Markus Boguslavsky .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.