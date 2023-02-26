Sponsored By
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Canisius digs deep in the third to win against Holy Cross

Holy Cross and visiting Canisius were tied going into the third, but Canisius pulled away for a 6-3 victory in game action.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 11:16 PM

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick Hale . Jack Ricketts and Alex Peterson assisted.

Matt Shatsky scored early in the second period, assisted by Lucas Thorne and Jack Ricketts.

Golden Griffins' Ryan Miotto tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. Keaton Mastrodonato and Max Kouznetsov assisted.

Halfway through, Grant Loven scored a goal, assisted by Daniel DiGrande and Nick Bowman , making the score 2-2.

Jake Higgins took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Alec Cicero and Matt Shatsky.

Keaton Mastrodonato tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jackson Decker .

Ryan Miotto took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Tyrell Buckley and Max Kouznetsov.

Daniel DiGrande increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later.

The Golden Griffins increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.18 remaining of the third after a goal from Keaton Mastrodonato, assisted by Ryan Miotto and Max Kouznetsov.

Next games:

Next up, the Crusaders faces AIC at 6 p.m. CST, while the Golden Griffins faces Army at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Friday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
