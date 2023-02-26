Canisius digs deep in the third to win against Holy Cross

Holy Cross and visiting Canisius were tied going into the third, but Canisius pulled away for a 6-3 victory in game action.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Nick Hale . Jack Ricketts and Alex Peterson assisted.

Matt Shatsky scored early in the second period, assisted by Lucas Thorne and Jack Ricketts.

Golden Griffins' Ryan Miotto tallied a goal midway through, making the score 2-1. Keaton Mastrodonato and Max Kouznetsov assisted.

Halfway through, Grant Loven scored a goal, assisted by Daniel DiGrande and Nick Bowman , making the score 2-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jake Higgins took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Alec Cicero and Matt Shatsky.

Keaton Mastrodonato tied it up 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jackson Decker .

Ryan Miotto took the lead nine minutes later, assisted by Tyrell Buckley and Max Kouznetsov.

Daniel DiGrande increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later.

The Golden Griffins increased the lead to 6-3 with 01.18 remaining of the third after a goal from Keaton Mastrodonato, assisted by Ryan Miotto and Max Kouznetsov.

Next games:

Next up, the Crusaders faces AIC at 6 p.m. CST, while the Golden Griffins faces Army at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games take place on Friday.