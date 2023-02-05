Canisius beats in overtime RIT

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Canisius come away with the close win over RIT on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

Canisius' Ryan Miotto scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers opened strong, early in the game with Calvon Boots scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

The Golden Griffins tied the game 1-1 in the first period when J.D. Pogue scored, assisted by David Melaragni and Ryan Miotto.

The Tigers' Kobe Walker took the lead late into the first period, assisted by Evan Miller and Gianfranco Cassaro .

David Melaragni scored late in the second period, assisted by Hudson Lambert and Ryan Miotto.

In overtime, it took 3:19 before Ryan Miotto scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by David Melaragni and Keaton Mastrodonato .

Coming up:

The Tigers travels to Niagara on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST. The Golden Griffins hosts Mercyhurst to play the Lakers on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.