Canisius beats in overtime Army

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Canisius come away with the close win over Army on the road on Saturday. The final score was 5-4.

Canisius' Nick Bowman scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Knights took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ricky Lyle. Thomas Farrell assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Golden Griffins.

The Black Knights narrowed the gap to 4-2, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Thomas Farrell scored, assisted by Lucas Kanta and John Driscoll.

The Black Knights' Michael Sacco narrowed the gap again, assisted by Brett Abdelnour at 16:58 into the third period.

The Black Knights tied the score 4-4 with 01.04 remaining of the third period after a goal from Joey Baez, assisted by Ricky Lyle.

In overtime, it took 4:34 before Nick Bowman scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Jackson Decker .

Coming up:

The Black Knights plays AIC away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Golden Griffins will face Bentley at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.