SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Men's College | Atlantic Hockey

Boston College beats Sacred Heart in overtime

Sacred Heart hosted Boston College in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and BC prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

img_500224290_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 14, 2023 08:59 PM
Share

Sacred Heart hosted Boston College in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and BC prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Coming up:

Next up, the Pioneers faces Holy Cross at 6 p.m. CST, while the Eagles faces Vermont at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Friday.

Related Topics: SACRED HEART