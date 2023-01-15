Boston College beats Sacred Heart in overtime
Sacred Heart hosted Boston College in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and BC prevailed. The final score was 3-2.
Sacred Heart hosted Boston College in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and BC prevailed. The final score was 3-2.
Coming up:
Next up, the Pioneers faces Holy Cross at 6 p.m. CST, while the Eagles faces Vermont at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Friday.