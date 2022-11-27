Bentley Falcons win on the road against Sacred Heart

The Bentley Falcons won the road game against Sacred Heart 3-1 on Friday.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Josh Latta. Jordan Schulting assisted.

The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Harrison Scott late in the first, assisted by Josh Latta and Matt Gosiewski.

Todd Goehring scored late into the second period, assisted by Neil Shea.

Cole Kodsi increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.