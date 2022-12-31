Bentley Falcons win at home against Northeastern Huskies

The Bentley Falcons won the home game against the Northeastern Huskies 3-1 on Friday.

The Falcons opened strong, right after the puck drop with Matt Gosiewski scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Josh Latta and Nick Bochen .

The Falcons increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Nicholas Niemo scored, assisted by Tucker Hodgson and Arlo Merritt .

The Huskies narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Gunnarwolfe Fontaine halfway through the first period, assisted by Sam Colangelo and Jack Hughes .

Ryan Nause increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Matt Gosiewski.

Coming up:

The Falcons play RIT away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Huskies will face Harvard at home on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST.