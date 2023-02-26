Bentley Falcons win against Army in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Bentley Falcons' home game against Army ran into overtime on Saturday. Bentley snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

Bentley's Nicholas Niemo scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Black Knights started off strong and took the lead early in the game with John Keranen scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ricky Lyle and Joey Baez.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when John Driscoll scored, assisted by Joey Baez.

The Falcons' Nicholas Niemo narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Matt Gosiewski and Stephen Castagna .

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The Falcons took the lead early into the third period when Dylan Pitera beat the goalie yet again, assisted by Lucas Vanroboys .

Reese Farrell tied it up 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Hunter McCoy and Thomas Farrell. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Nicholas Niemo scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nick Bochen and Harrison Scott .