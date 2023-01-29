Bentley Falcons victorious against Mercyhurst

The Bentley Falcons defeated the home-team Mercyhurst 5-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Bentley managed to pull out a win.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Paul Maust . Eric Esposito and Marko Reifenberger assisted.

Eric Esposito scored early into the second period, assisted by Steven Agriogianis and Brendon Michaelian .

The Falcons made it 2-1 with a goal from Danny Pearson .

Nicholas Niemo then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Stephen Castagna assisted.

Nicholas Niemo took the lead in the third period, assisted by Arlo Merritt and Ryan Nause .

Arlo Merritt increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Cole Kodsi .

The Falcons increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.02 remaining of the third period after a goal from Tucker Hodgson , assisted by Seth Bernard-Docker .

The Lakers narrowed the gap to 5-3 with 14 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Garrett Dahm , assisted by Jonathan Bendorf and Steven Agriogianis.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Lakers will host the Falcons at 6 p.m. CST and the Falcons will play against the Crusaders at 6:05 p.m. CST.