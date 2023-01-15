Bentley Falcons decide the game with three goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, home-team Niagara held out fine against the Bentley Falcons. Bentley fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The visiting Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Arlo Merritt . Nicholas Niemo assisted.

Danny Pearson scored early into the second period, assisted by Matt Gosiewski and Nicholas Niemo.

The Purple Eagles made it 2-1 with a goal from Carter Randklev .

Falcons' Cole Kodsi tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Marcus Walter and Pat Lawn assisted.

Hunter Toale increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Joe Winkelmann and Nick Bochen .

Nicholas Niemo increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later.

Stephen Castagna increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Niemo and Arlo Merritt.

Next games:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Purple Eagles hosting the Falcons at 8:05 p.m. CST, and the Falcons playing the Golden Griffins at 6 p.m. CST.