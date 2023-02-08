Army wins on the road against Sacred Heart

Army won when it visited Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The final score was 4-1.

The Black Knights took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Michael Sacco. Max Itagaki and Lucas Kanta assisted.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from John Keranen late into the first, assisted by Brett Abdelnour and Max Itagaki.

Joey Baez scored late in the second period, assisted by Anthony Firriolo and Noah Wilson.

Neil Shea narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the third period, assisted by Braeden Tuck and Marcus Joughin .

The Black Knights increased the lead to 4-1 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Sean Vlasich.

Coming up:

Next up, the Pioneers faces Air Force at 6 p.m. CST. The Black Knights takes on Holy Cross at home at 6 p.m. CST. Both games are set for on Friday.