Army wins at home against Air Force

Army won when it visited Air Force on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Black Knights took the lead when Michael Sacco scored assisted by John Driscoll and Thomas Farrell.

Falcons' Ty Pochipiniski tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 1-1. Chris Hedden assisted.

Late, Lucas Kanta scored a goal, assisted by Ricky Lyle and John Driscoll, making the score 2-1.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 3-1 with 13 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ricky Lyle, assisted by John Driscoll.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.