Army wins 3-1 on the road against Canisius

Army won on the road on Saturday, handing Canisius a defeat 3-1.

The visiting Black Knights took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Joey Baez. Brett Abdelnour assisted.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Noah Wilson scored, assisted by Kendrick Frost and Patrick Smyth.

In the second period, the Golden Griffins' Stefano Bottini scored a goal, assisted by J.D. Pogue and Matt Vermaeten, making the score 2-1.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 3-1 with 30 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from John Keranen, assisted by Brett Abdelnour.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Golden Griffins hosting RIT at 6 p.m. CST, and the Black Knights visiting Niagara at 6 p.m. CST.