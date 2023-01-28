Army victorious against Air Force

Army defeated Air Force 3-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Black Knights took the lead when Michael Sacco scored the first goal assisted by John Driscoll and Thomas Farrell.

The Falcons made it 1-1 with a goal from Ty Pochipiniski.

Black Knights' Lucas Kanta tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Ricky Lyle and John Driscoll assisted.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 3-1 with 13 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ricky Lyle, assisted by John Driscoll.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.