Army grabs extra point vs. Niagara in overtime

Niagara and visiting Army tied 2-2 in regulation on Friday. Army beat Niagara in overtime 3-2.

Army's Joey Baez scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the second period, the Purple Eagles took the lead when Josef Mysak scored assisted by Jason Pineo and Noah Carlin .

The Black Knights made it 1-1 with a goal from Joey Baez.

The Purple Eagles took the lead, after only 54 seconds into the third period when Ryan Naumovski beat the goalie, assisted by Olivier Gauthier and Christian Gorscak .

Brett Abdelnour tied the game 2-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Max Itagaki and Joey Baez. The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Joey Baez scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by John Keranen and Anthony Firriolo.

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. CST.