Army got a shut out against Canisius

Army picked up a decisive home win against Canisius. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:22 PM
Army picked up a decisive home win against Canisius. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Black Knights took the lead when Ricky Lyle scored the first goal assisted by Brett Abdelnour and Owen Nolan.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 2-0 with 58 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Ricky Lyle, assisted by Anthony Firriolo.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.